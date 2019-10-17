Lake County warns of voter registration mailings being sent to dead people

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The Lake County Supervisor of Elections Office is warning residents about out-of-state voter registration mailers that have been addressed to dead people.

The office says these documents are being sent from Virginia and are encouraging people to register to vote. Election officials have learned AmericaFirstPolicies.org is behind the campaign.

The county says the alarming issue that is the organization is addressing some of its mail to former residents who have been dead for years.

"We have no idea where this organization is acquiring their mistaken information," Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays said in a news release. "But if you are the unfortunate recipient of one of those letters, please rest assured your Supervisor of Elections Office has nothing to do with the sending of those letters."

The county encourages residents to check their voter registration status at LakeVotes.com. People may also call the Supervisor of Elections Office at 352-343-9734.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and for those whose emotional stress has been increased by this ill-advised mailing," Hays said.

