Lake Mary family makes record $13 million commitment to UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. - UCF Athletics received the largest gift commitment in the department's history Wednesday, according to the University of Central Florida.

Gary and Barbara Bryant, of Lake Mary, made a commitment of $13 million last month.

Once funded, their gift will establish the Gary and Barbara Family Athletic Endowed Scholarship Fund. Annual proceeds will help provide scholarship support for student athletes at the university.

“We appreciate Gary and Barbara’s investment in our educational and athletic mission at UCF,” Danny White, UCF vice president and director of athletics said. “Their family legacy at UCF will forever provide life-changing scholarship opportunities for hundreds of young men and women to pursue their academic, athletic and personal dreams through the student-athlete experience.”

Gary Bryant said he and Barbara Bryant always participated in sports and believe in the door-opening value of a college education.

"We made this commitment to enable student-athletes to get an education and compete in the sport they love at our hometown university," he said. "We feel very fortunate to be able to make this commitment and hope other community and alumni friends will support Orlando’s Hometown Team.”

Their commitment to UCF was made in collaboration with one of UCF’s American Athletic Conference institutions. It announced a similar gift by the Bryant family Wednesday.

