Lake Mary High School dance routine goes viral again

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Lake Mary High School’s step team went viral last year, and now, they’ve done it again.

What makes Lake Marionettes’ routine so unique? The high school principal and 30 staff members join in.

At a prep rally before the varsity football team’s big game against the school’s oldest and cross-town rival Lake Brantley, the dance team took the floor as normal. What students didn't know is that their principal and teachers were in on the act.

Students normally just see their teachers leading them at the front of the classroom each day. This special day, they got to see their teachers in a more personal light.

"The only way to make sure that we have a healthy, safe school environment where kids can learn and thrive and feel a part of it is if we connect with every student," Lake Mary High School Principal Dr. Donna "Mickey" Reynolds said to the "Today" Show. "We have to make a concerted effort to make those connections; we've seen what happens when we don't."

The video has garnered more than 105,000 views since last Friday.

What can we expect next? Dance routines might just get bigger and better.



Take a look back on last year’s dance that started it all. The video of that dance currently has more than 4.1 million views on Facebook.

