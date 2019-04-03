Lake Minneola High School football player injured during 7-on-7 game

MINNEOLA, Fla. - A ninth-grade Lake Minneola student was recently injured playing in a 7-on-7 football scrimmage, according to Lake County School officials.

The student played on the Lake Minneola High School junior varsity football team last fall, but the the practice game was not affiliated with any school or district athletic program, district officials said in an email to News 6.

Due to privacy laws, the district could not disclose the student's condition.

According to a report from the Daily Commercial, Jonah Zerblas suffered a serious head injury and friends have started a fundraiser to help cover his medical costs.

"School officials have been in constant contact with the family, and we all wish him a full and speedy recovery," a spokesperson for Lake County Schools said.

According to AdventHealth Centra Care, sports season brings an increase in related injuries, including head trauma.

Centra Care physicians reported an uptick in head injuries across Central Florida over the past week.

