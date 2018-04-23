Officer to be present at every Marion County school following shooting

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - There will be a police officer or deputy at every single school in Ocala and Marion counties Monday morning after, deputies said, a 19-year old former student shot through a classroom door, injuring one student.

A 17-year-old student was shot at Forest High School in Marion County on Friday, prompting a massive police response 19 years to the day after the mass shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado, officials said.

The shooting took place around 8:30 a.m. at the school at 5000 SE Maricamp Road. Officials with the Marion County Sheriff's Office said Sky Bouche, 19, went on campus and shot the student for an unknown reason.

"I'm glad she came out safely," said parent John Foster of his daughter.

Foster said he's happy things were not worse, adding that his daughter knows the victim and she's praying for a speedy recovery.

"Only one person got injured, but that's just one person too many," Forest High junior Taylor Foster said.

She said she still can't believe her school became the scene of gunfire Friday.

Deputies said Bouche felt ignored and that he wanted to frighten the students, but didn't plan to kill anyone.

"It just hurts that this would happen," Taylor Foster said. "You'd never think this would happen to your own high school."

Students barricaded themselves inside classrooms as Deputy Jim Long rushed over to arrest Bouche.

A judge denied Bouche bond during his first appearance in court, which took place over the weekend.

"School will never be the same. We'll have a different perspective," Taylor Foster said."

At last check, the victim continues to recover at a hospital.

Forest High will have counselors on hand Monday for anyone who needs them.

