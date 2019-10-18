Lawsuit: Anteater attacked boy during Disney cruise vacation

Copyright (c) 2019 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A boy who was attacked by an anteater during a Disney cruise vacation didn't receive proper medical care once he was back on board the ship, according to a recently filed lawsuit.

Attorneys wrote that the boy and his mother booked a vacation aboard the Disney Wonder in October 2018 and when they got off the ship in Cartagena, Colombia, to visit the National Aviary of Colombia, an anteater that "was not properly sequestered from visitors" attacked the boy, causing severe injury.

Documents show the boy did receive medical care once he got back on board the ship but it was not enough to keep him from contracting a severe mycobacterial infection. Attorneys allege the boy wasn't properly diagnosed or treated on board the cruise and didn't receive proper care.

The plaintiffs are claiming Magical Cruise Company and Vanter Cruise Health Services, which provided the medical personnel aboard the Disney Wonder during that trip, were negligent.

The lawsuit is seeking damages in excess of $15,000 and a jury trial.

