Lawsuit could be coming after roller coaster derailment

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A lawsuit could be on the way after a roller coaster, with previous issues and reported deficiencies, derailed earlier this week, ejecting two people and injuring several others.

Reports show the same roller coaster had been inspected hours before it derailed.

Orlando-based law firm Morgan and Morgan said it will be holding a press conference Monday morning to address the latest details in the derailment and the developing lawsuit.

The law firm is representing three of the victims injured in Thursday’s derailment.

Sunday, we saw inspectors back at the scene at the popular Daytona Beach roller coaster taking away parts of the ride.

Adam Putnam admits the same ride has had issues before. The Republican candidate for Florida's governor also heads up the Department of Agriculture, a state agency in charge of inspecting rides.

“Those deficiencies, according to the inspection report, had been corrected, and we are investigating that now to determine whether the accident was caused by items that were related to the prior deficiencies or something completely new," Putnam said.

Yet, some Volusia county Democratic leaders are questioning how the derailment happened and they're questioning Putnam’s effectiveness.

"We’ve seen a lack of leadership and that’s really affected the ability of employees on all levels of these agencies being able to do their jobs," said Katie Tripp, Florida House Representative candidate for District 25.

"We depend here on tourism and this does not help our community," said Susanne Raines from the Daytona Beach Democratic Club.

Roller coaster safety expert Bill Avery will also be at Monday’s press conference.

Agricultural Commissioner Putnam said whoever is at fault is going to be held accountable.

