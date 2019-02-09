Lawsuit filed after Polk County couple says car started on fire

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A class-action lawsuit was filed Thursday against Kia Motors after a Polk County couple said their car started on fire.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Daniel and Christine Adams, alleges in August, their 2013 Kia Sorrento started on fire while they were driving. The family said their infant son was in the back seat of the car at the time.

The lawsuit claims "frantic onlookers began to honk and attempt to get Mr. and Mrs. Adam's attention" and the warning indicators on the dashboard turned on "like a Christmas lights display."

The lawyer for the couple wrote, "Mrs. Adams rushed to the back seat where their infant child was secured in his car seat, and lucky Mr. and Mrs. Adams were able to free their child."

A picture showing the vehicle on fire was also submitted with the lawsuit.

​The lawsuit also alleges Kia was notified of mechanical issues as early as June 2013 after people submitted complaints to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Court documents show the couple said their Kia had an engine replacement just two months prior to the fire in response to a voluntary recall.

Kia Motors told News 6 that it does not comment on pending litigation.

