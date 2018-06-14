Lawsuit: UCF frat brothers posting ‘sexual conquests' to ‘Dog Pound' Facebook group

A lawsuit filed in Orlando on June 13, 2018 alleges that members of the UCF chapter of Delta Sigma Phi are engaging in "revenge porn" in a secret Facebook group.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Members of a University of Central Florida fraternity are illegally posting images of naked women on a secret Facebook group, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday by Michael Avenatti, the attorney also representing adult film star Stormy Daniels in a her legal battle against President Trump.

"The Delta Sigma Phi fraternity and others have been illegally posting naked videos of innocent young women on a secret Facebook page called the 'Dog Pound,' Avenatti said in a tweet. "Here is the lawsuit we just filed to end this disgusting behavior."

The complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Orlando against Delta Sigma Phi and five of its members alleges that the defendants are posting "revenge porn" after engaging in private sexual activity with the victims.



The federal lawsuit was filed on behalf of a university student from Arizona. All of the defendants were enrolled at UCF and were members of Delta Sigma Phi at the time the images were posted to the "Dog Pound" Facebook group, according to the complaint.



According to the allegations, the victim and one of the defendants were in a long-distance relationship. During her visits, the defendant recorded some of their private sexual activities. In October, the UCF student distributed one of the videos to at least five of his Delta Sigma Phi fraternity brothers.

During chapter or house meetings, about 200 people viewed the video.



The complaint alleges that the fraternity had a secret Facebook group where brothers would post videos and images of “their sexual conquests,’” including the one of the plaintiff.

A statement posted to the Delta Sigma Phi website said the UCF chapter was placed on immediate suspension when the allegations came to light.

Here is the full statement:

"Delta Sigma Phi has been named in a central Florida lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct through an online group involving multiple members of the University of Central Florida chapter.

Delta Sigma Phi has placed our UCF chapter on immediate suspension as we investigate these claims. While we cannot comment on specific allegations made in the lawsuit, these claims are disturbing and antithetical to our organization’s values and mission."

The fraternity has 109 active chapters in the U.S., according to its website.

