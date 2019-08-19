News

Leesburg police searching for driver in hit-and-run crash

Emergency responders found pedestrian in median

By Gabriella Nuñez - Multimedia Producer
LEESBURG, Fla. - Leesburg police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a 32-year-old man Sunday morning.

Police say the crash happened at 6:11 a.m. at W. North Boulevard and North 3rd Street by US 441. 

First responders found a man unresponsive on the median. The man seemed to have been struck by a vehicle, according to police. 

The victim has been identified as Paris Fred Antonio Smith. 

Officers are investigating the crash as a hit-and-run. If anyone has any information regarding the crash, call the Leesburg Police Department at 352-787-2121 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. 

