Let's taco about these National Taco Day deals

ORLANDO, Fla. - Taco lover’s rejoice: It’s the day you’ve been waiting for all year.

In celebration of Thursday being National Taco Day, these local restaurants are offering deals on your favorite food, tacos.

Tijuana Flats

To celebrate this national “holiday,” Tijuana Flats is offering two deals in one day. Get two tacos, chips and a drink for $5.99 or for those that don’t like tacos -- and there aren’t many -- get a burrito or bowl, chips and a drink for $5.99. Visit the restaurants's website to find your nearest location.

Celebrate #NationalTacoDay with us this Thursday, October 4th! Two deals, one day. The choice is yours!



Two tacos, chips and a drink for $5.99

OR

Burrito or bowl, chips and a drink for $5.99



Visit https://t.co/JQsQ4SE0Dl to find your nearest location. pic.twitter.com/es1kWtzEnG — Tijuana Flats (@TijuanaFlats) October 1, 2018



Taco Bell

Taco Bell wants you to share your love of tacos with a friend with its Taco Day deal. Give someone a digital gift card they can use to buy a taco gift set. The set includes four hard shell tacos for just $5. Click the link to purchase for $5 (plus 50 cents to help cover the tax) and send to a friend.

This October, show that special someone you care by giving them a digital gift card they can use to buy the #NationalTacoDay Gift Set. It’s 4 delicious hard shell tacos for just $5. Click the link to purchase for $5 (+$0.50 to help cover the tax) and send. https://t.co/ST5CmlCGzv pic.twitter.com/BNmIjhfT1H — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 1, 2018

On the Border

There’s no such thing as too many tacos, according to On The Border. It is giving guests endless supplies of tacos for just $8.99. Customers can mix and match as many ground beef or chicken tinga tacos as they want, in crunchy or soft form.

On the Border Mexican Grill is celebrating #NationalTacoDay with endless tacos! https://t.co/EAzm1EvhLS — Us Weekly (@usweekly) September 28, 2018

Moe’s Southwest Grill

At Moe’s, you can get buy two, get one free tacos for loyalty members on National Taco Day. It’s as simple as downloading the Moe’s app to access the offer. The deal isn’t just for Thursday, but will last until Oct. 7. It’s the gift that keeps on giving.



Cocina 214

Cocina 214, with locations in Winter Park and Daytona Beach, will be offering $5 off each taco entrée to celebrate.

