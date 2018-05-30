License plate reader helps Volusia deputies find attempted murder suspect

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man wanted on an attempted murder charge was arrested in Volusia County Wednesday morning thanks in part to a license plate reader technology, according to officials from the sheriff's office.

Deputies said Macajaih Valenzuela's vehicle was picked up by a license plate reader in Daytona Beach around 2:40 a.m.

The technology showed that a warrant for Valenzuela's arrest had been issued in Alachua County on charges of attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and firing a deadly missile into a dwelling, officials said.

Video from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office helicopter unit shows Valenzuela driving in a residential area in Daytona Beach, stopping at a home on Zelda Boulevard at about 2:48 a.m. He meets with someone in the driveway for about a minute before driving away, records show.

Minutes later, at 2:52 a.m., deputies pulled over Valenzuela at a Holiday Inn parking lot. He was taken into custody without incident.

He's being held at the Volusia County Jail on $1,100,000 bond.

