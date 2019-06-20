News

License plate readers installed at UCF to promote campus safety

Drivers will not be allowed to back into a spot

By ClickOrlando Staff

ORLANDO, Fla. - Starting July 1, license plate readers will be located at all campus entry and exit points to help promote campus safety at University of Central Florida.

One on-campus garage will have the readers at the entrance and exit points, according to school officials.

Investigators will run collected license plates against systems that show stolen or wanted vehicles, according to UCF officials.

With the new techonology, drivers will not be allowed to pull through a parking space spot.

Drivers have to go nose-in into a spot.

Anyone who does not follow theses rules will be cited or given a warning.

UCF Chief of Police Carl Metzger said in 2017 37 students’ cars were broken into by a group that drove onto campus in a stolen car.

Metzger said he is confident license plate readers would have stopped those criminals.

