License plate readers installed at UCF to promote campus safety

ORLANDO, Fla. - Starting July 1, license plate readers will be located at all campus entry and exit points to help promote campus safety at University of Central Florida.

One on-campus garage will have the readers at the entrance and exit points, according to school officials.

Investigators will run collected license plates against systems that show stolen or wanted vehicles, according to UCF officials.

With the new techonology, drivers will not be allowed to pull through a parking space spot.

Drivers have to go nose-in into a spot.

Anyone who does not follow theses rules will be cited or given a warning.

In 2017, 37 students’ vehicles were broken into by a group that drove onto campus in a stolen car. I’m confident that had LPRs been in place at the time, UCFPD would have stopped those criminals and prevented victimization of our community. This technology is a game-changer. https://t.co/CRKtpZtyjT — Chief Carl Metzger (@UCFChiefMetzger) June 20, 2019

UCF Chief of Police Carl Metzger said in 2017 37 students’ cars were broken into by a group that drove onto campus in a stolen car.

Metzger said he is confident license plate readers would have stopped those criminals.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.