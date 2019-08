MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Lightning caused a house to catch fire in Ocala on Monday afternoon, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.

The fire happened at 5:53 p.m. on Northwest 35th Lane Road in Ocala as strong storms were moving through the area.

Officials said 14 MCFR units fought the flames and by 7:02 p.m., the blaze was under control.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.