Lightning strikes gas pump in Deltona, firefighters say

DELTONA, Fla. - Lightning struck a gas pump at the Shell station in Deltona on Tuesday night, firefighters said.

A clerk at the station told deputies that he saw an explosion just outside the window, and he thought it was one of the pumps, officials said.

He wasn’t sure if someone was pumping gas at the time.

A short time later, firefighters confirmed that what the clerk had seen was lightning.

Officials with Fire Rescue responded to the incident at 2885 Howland Blvd. in Volusia County.

Stay with News 6 and clickorlando.com for the latest information.

Aug. 21, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.