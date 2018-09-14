LIVE CAMS: Hurricane Florence pounds Carolinas

WILMINGTON, NC - Hurricane Florence is already pounding the Carolinas as it begins to make landfall off the U.S. East Coast.

The eye of the Category 1 storm was about 10 miles from Wilmington around 6:40 a.m. and was expected to make landfall soon.

News 6 reporter Erik Sandoval was live in Wilmington Friday morning, where heavy winds and rainfall could be seen.

[RELATED: Here's how 5 systems in the tropics are impacting Central Florida | WATCH: Florence nears landfall in North Carolina]

Tens of thousands of people were already without power.

The storm is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge and hurricane strength winds. Forecasters said that "catastrophic" freshwater flooding is expected over portions of the Carolinas as Florence inches closer to the U.S. East Coast.

Get a live look at the storm and its impacts in the video player above, or using one of the live cameras on the map below.

Point to a locator along the coast and link to the live camera at that location.

South Carolina Department of Transportation (traffic map and cameras)

If the interactive map is not working for you, here are some links:

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando,com for the latest on the storm.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.