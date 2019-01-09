Local law enforcement getting results for community, each other

Every week on News 6 at 9 a.m., our team shares stories about the ways in which local law enforcement are getting results for the communities they serve. All across Central Florida, officers are taking time to help crime victims’ families, children in need and fellow first responders.

Orlando police recently joined the Central Florida National Latino Peace Officers Association in celebration of Three Kings Day. The department surprised every child in attendance with a free bicycle and other holiday gifts. Three Kings Day is the official end of the holiday season for many Christians in Spain and Latin America.

Today we join the Central Florida #NLPOA to celebrate Three King’s Day! Each child in attendance will receive a free bicycle and other gifts, along with a chance to hang out with the @citybeautiful’s first responders. pic.twitter.com/uSBQ70wgWM — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 5, 2019

Orlando’s first Latino police chief, Orlando Rolón, was also recognized at the event by fellow officers with a plaque for his service to the NLPOA. He started his new position leading the department in October.

Chief Orlando Rolón was presented with this plaque as recognition for his service as former president of the #NLPOA. He was also recognized as the @citybeautiful’s first Latino Police Chief. Congratulations Chief Rolón! pic.twitter.com/O6xNuK7MRG — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 5, 2019

Volusia County deputies changed up their dinner break with a special guest who is “totally obsessed” with law enforcement, according to his mother. Zach, 5, greeted the deputies during dinner, so they invited him to share the table. The deputies even gave him a private tour of their cruiser. Mom was there to document the experience.

Deputies Carelli & Hammond had an unexpected dinner guest last night. Zach, age 5, described by mom as "totally obsessed" with cops, came over to say hello. These deputies invited Zach to join them for dinner and then a tour of the patrol car. Thanks, mom, for the photos! pic.twitter.com/2EtDMfh0r4 — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) January 3, 2019

A father and son stopped by the Titusville Fire Department to share their newest creation: a fully-constructed Lego City Fire Station. The pair gifted Station 11 with the set, complete with a firetruck, ambulance, medical helicopter and Dalmatian.

Yesterday a local father and son team generously donated their @LEGO_Group Lego City Fire Station set. Raymond and Greyson stopped by Station 11 to gift us their built fire station. Yes,instructions were included!😄We love our residents and their big hearts❤️#weloveourcommunity pic.twitter.com/jjgDlhdNp7 — Titusville Fire Dept (@TitusvilleFire) January 3, 2019

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office lost one of its own in 2017, but it has not forgotten the legacy and family he left behind. Deputy Norman Lewis was killed while responding to the manhunt for accused double murderer, Markeith Loyd. During the #NLPOA Three Kings event, Deputy Lewis’ mother was presented with a $2,500 check in her son’s honor.

Our beloved Deputy Norman Lewis was honored at the #NLPOA Three Kings event. His mother, Norma Lewis, was presented with a $2500 check in Big Norm’s honor. pic.twitter.com/Q9IEp1jmgp — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 5, 2019

Kissimmee police hope their newest recruit gets results for the community. Bear is the department’s new therapy dog. Kissimmee police tweeted Bear is excited to work with anyone who may need a friend during a difficult time.

Meet our new Therapy Dog Bear! He’s the latest addition to The Kissimmee family and is excited to work with those who may need a bear snuggle in difficult situations. Please Join us in welcoming Bear to the team! pic.twitter.com/H602dngacU — Kissimmee Police (@kissimmeepolice) January 4, 2019

