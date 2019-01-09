News

Local law enforcement getting results for community, each other

Here are some ways first responders are making differences

By Kelly Pepperman - Producer

Every week on News 6 at 9 a.m., our team shares stories about the ways in which local law enforcement are getting results for the communities they serve.  All across Central Florida, officers are taking time to help crime victims’ families, children in need and fellow first responders.

Orlando police recently joined the Central Florida National Latino Peace Officers Association in celebration of Three Kings Day. The department surprised every child in attendance with a free bicycle and other holiday gifts. Three Kings Day is the official end of the holiday season for many Christians in Spain and Latin America. 

 Orlando’s first Latino police chief, Orlando Rolón, was also recognized at the event by fellow officers with a plaque for his service to the NLPOA. He started his new position leading the department in October.

Volusia County deputies changed up their dinner break with a special guest who is “totally obsessed” with law enforcement, according to his mother. Zach, 5, greeted the deputies during dinner, so they invited him to share the table. The deputies even gave him a private tour of their cruiser. Mom was there to document the experience.

A father and son stopped by the Titusville Fire Department to share their newest creation: a fully-constructed Lego City Fire Station. The pair gifted Station 11 with the set, complete with a firetruck, ambulance, medical helicopter and Dalmatian. 

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office lost one of its own in 2017, but it has not forgotten the legacy and family he left behind. Deputy Norman Lewis was killed while responding to the manhunt for accused double murderer, Markeith Loyd. During the #NLPOA Three Kings event, Deputy Lewis’ mother was presented with a $2,500 check in her son’s honor.

Kissimmee police hope their newest recruit gets results for the community. Bear is the department’s new therapy dog. Kissimmee police tweeted Bear is excited to work with anyone who may need a friend during a difficult time. 

For more on these feel-good stories and to see other stories that highlight the good news in Central Florida, watch News 6 at Nine Wednesdays starting at 9 a.m. 

