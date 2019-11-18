Florida man punches umpire in face after Little League game, deputies say

LAKELAND, Fla. – A 22-year-old Florida man was arrested Friday in Polk County on suspicion of punching a Little League umpire in the face.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Alberto Escartin Ramos, of Lakeland, was arrested on a charge of felony battery of a sports official.

According to an arrest affidavit, Ramos disagreed with a call during a game, so after it was over he went to the clubhouse to complain to the the head umpire.

Ramos began screaming at the man, who asked Ramos to leave the ballpark, officials said.

Ramos screamed at the head umpire that he would “kick his ass,” and then punched him in the face, according to deputies.

The umpire suffered a cut lip and broken tooth, deputies said. He was treated by Polk County Fire Rescue members at the scene.

“This is completely inexcusable -- assaulting a Little League official while he’s officiating at a game where children are supposed to be having fun, and learning sportsmanlike behavior. Not only was he arrested, he’s also been trespassed from the ballpark,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Ramos was released from jail after posting a $1,000 bond.