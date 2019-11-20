54ºF

24-year-old man shot to death in Ocala

Alton Wilkerson arrested in death of Tyler Richardson

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Marion County, homicide

OCALA, Fla. – A man was arrested on murder charges after a 24-year-old Ocala man was shot to death Tuesday night, according to police.

Ocala police said Alton Wilkerson was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Tyler Richardson.

According to police, officers were called to the 2300 block of Fort King Street and found Richardson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center and later died, police said.

Wilkerson was taken into custody after he called authorities and admitted to the shooting, police said.

When interviewed by detectives, Wilkerson was cooperative but could not give a reason for the shooting, according to authorities.

Wilkerson led detectives to the gun, which was found in a wooded area near the shooting location.

No other details have been released.

Daniel Dahm

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

