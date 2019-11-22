ORLANDO, Fla. – Ann Lester is thanking the community for their generosity after she received Christmas gifts last year through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

“I have observed a lot what they do. They give and give and give. I mean they do it every day not holidays only, every day,” the 84-year-old Lester said.

Lester is a mother of nine who has eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She’s been living in Central Florida since 1998 and says it was “God’s calling” that led her to the Salvation Army.

“God put me where he wants me because I said whatever comes through, that’s what I’m going to take and there’s something for me to learn here,” Lester said.

Lester, who wakes up every morning and reads, said she has a collection of books at her apartment at the William Booth Towers at the Salvation Army housing in Orlando.

After her reading, she takes a walk around the lake and reaches out to those who don’t have homes.

“I speak to the people and talk to them. I see all kind of people,” Lester said.

The 84-year-old said she just wants to make sure the homeless have someone to talk to. Sometimes, she prays with them.

“I have to say something. I speak to them and say, ‘You alright?’” she said.

Lester said she volunteers at her local church where they also feed the homeless. She said doing the most good is the way to give back.

“I’m a giving person and all we know how to do is give, especially for people that have less than you have,” Lester said.

Lester registered for the Angel Tree program and said she’s hoping for a brand new comforter for her queen-sized bed and a new bathroom set to start the new year.