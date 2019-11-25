FDLE to announce arrests in multistate crime spree
Suspects linked to theft ring, authorities say
ORLANDO, Fla. – Investigators with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are expected to announce several arrests Monday in connection with a multistate crime spree.
Officials say the arrests are connected to an elaborate theft ring.
The announcement is set for 12:30 p.m. at the FDLE’s Regional Operations Center in Orlando.
No other details are immediately available.
