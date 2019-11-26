SANFORD, Fla. – One passenger was injured Monday when a miniature train derailed at the Central Florida Zoo in Sanford, according to the attraction.

The Little Florida Railroad miniature train at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens came to abrupt stop around 1 p.m., causing a car at the end of the train to leave the tracks, the zoo said in a statement.

Guests called 911 and paramedics and zoo workers helped the guests, one of whom was taken to a hospital, the zoo said. The extent of the guest’s injuries is not known.

Zoo officials said the train has been closed while an investigation is conducted.

“Our thoughts are with all the guests impacted by today’s incident," said Dino Ferri, the zoo’s CEO. “I want to thank the zoo team and our local first responders for their swift response. Guest safety is our top priority and we are working with state inspectors to ensure the train continues to meet all safety requirements before reopening to the public.”

A mini train derails at the Central Florida Zoo in Sanford.

According to the zoo, the train and tracks are inspected daily by zoo staff. The train also undergoes bi-annual inspection as required by the state of Florida for amusement rides, according to the attraction.

No issues were identified during the most recent inspection, which was completed November 20, the zoo said.

The Little Florida Railroad was the world’s first miniature streamline train. It was built in 1951 as a 1/5-scale replica of the famous Florida East Coast Champion. The train follows a one mile track around the perimeter of the zoo. The train was donated to the zoo in 2003.