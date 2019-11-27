LEESBURG, Fla. – Authorities on Wednesday are searching for a missing 63-year-old Leesburg man.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said Albert Pierce left his Keats Drive home Tuesday afternoon and hasn't been seen since.

Deputies said Pierce suffers from the later stages of dementia and his closest family members, other than who he lives with, are in California.

The LCSO mounted unit, volunteer search and rescue and all specialty units are searching for Pierce, officials said.

Anyone with information about Pierce is asked to call 352-343-2101.