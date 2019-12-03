KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The attorney for a man accused of killing his estranged wife says prosecutors have missed a deadline to formally file charges and her client should be released from jail.

Christopher Otero-Rivera was arrested on murder charges in October in connection with the death of Nicole Montalvo. According to investigators, her dismembered body was found on the property Rivera lived on with his parents.

Rivera's father, Angel, and his mother, Wanda, have both been charged in connection with her murder, as well.

During a hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Rivera's attorney will ask a judge to free her client because the Office of the State Attorney did not officially charge Rivera with Montalvo's murder within the 21 days she said is required by law.

A spokeswoman for the Office of the State Attorney said prosecutors have 21 days to file charges, and if none are filed, prosecutors are afforded a maximum of 180 days.

Tuesday’s hearing is expected to be similar to a mini-trial, where prosecutors will present the evidence they have to show probably cause that Rivera should be charged with Montalvo’s murder.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.