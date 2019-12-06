Brevard aviation crews rescue boaters, dogs who were stranded for 18 hours

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said aviation crews rescued two boaters and their dogs who were stranded for 18 hours.

The Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday the county’s aviation unit was contacted after two missing boaters were stranded in the Mosquito Lagoon.

Investigators said the boaters ran aground on Wednesday.

BREVARD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AVIATION UNIT RESCUES STRANDED BOATERS AND THEIR DOGS BREVARD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AVIATION UNIT RESCUES STRANDED BOATERS AND THEIR DOGS Yesterday our Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit (STAR) was contacted by BCSO Communications advising that reports were being received regarding two individuals stranded in the Mosquito Lagoon. In addition, our Aviation Unit developed further information that the two missing boaters had actually ran aground on December 4, 2019 while sailing their boat through the area. After their boat struck the east side of the embankment, they were unable to free themselves so one of the parties aboard the boat contacted his boat tow service, but they were unable to assist due to conditions at the time. After being stranded near the embankment for approximately 18-20 hours, the parties aboard the boat were finally able to make contact with Coast Guard Jacksonville, who relayed the information to our Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit. The Aviation unit was able to make contact with the parties aboard the boat and learned that an elderly male and female were on board and that they had been aboard the stranded vessel since mid afternoon on December 4, 2019. Medical conditions were unknown at the time and the parties were only able to provide a general location regarding their whereabouts. Based upon the latest developments STAR began a rescue response to the general area via helicopter and subsequently located the vessel on the east embankment at the northern end of the Mosquito Lagoon. Utilizing “Starfish” our float equipped helicopter, the team was able to locate a small area to land directly to the east of the victims. After landing, contact was made with the victims and their two dogs that were also aboard the vessel. With limited space on the helicopter the rescue efforts had to be split, so our Aviation Team decided to rescue the female victim and one of the family dogs first. The female and one of the dogs were able to be loaded into the aircraft and transported to a local marina in Oak Hill where STAR had both Volusia County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Rescue crews waiting. Returning back to the scene, the male and a second family pet were loaded into the aircraft and transported to the same location. Both parties were able to be treated by rescue crews and released as they did not appear to have suffered any major injuries absent being in the cold temperatures for a sustained amount of time. This case is another perfect example of the dedication and commitment of our team members to protect all of our citizens, including our pets!! Great job by everyone involved!! Sheriff Wayne Ivey Posted by Brevard County Sheriff's Office, Florida (Official) on Friday, December 6, 2019

Deputies said their boat hit the east side of an embankment while sailing through the area.

The boaters contacted a boat tow service.

The tow service could not reach them due to conditions at the time, deputies said.

The two boaters were stranded near the embankment for 18-20 hours before they were able to contact the Coast Guard in Jacksonville.

The Coast Guard sent the information to the Brevard County Aviation Unit.

The Aviation Unit said crews located the boaters on the east embankment at the northern end of the Mosquito Lagoon.

Investigators said deputies rescued the boaters and their dogs and transported them to the local marina in Oak Hill.

Deputies said the boaters and the pups did not appear to have any major injuries.