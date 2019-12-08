1 person hospitalized after incident involving stolen vehicle, Eustis police say

EUSTIS, Fla. – One person was taken to a hospital after an incident involving a stolen vehicle Saturday, according to the Eustis Police Department.

A patrol officer was in the area of McDonald Avenue and Cardinal Street at about 4:39 p.m. where they spotted a stolen vehicle, officials said. The officer entered the tag information and confirmed the vehicle was stolen.

The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Officials said the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.

Officers discontinued the pursuit, officials said. Officers observed the vehicle on the bypass and believed the vehicle had crashed.

Officials said that as officers arrived at the bypass, the vehicle rolled over on Cattail Drive.

A person attempted to flee, but was apprehended, officials said. The person, who was not identified by police, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.