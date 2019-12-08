Actor behind Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch dies at 85

Caroll Spinney, the legendary puppeteer behind beloved Sesame Street characters Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch, died Sunday, according to a social media post by Sesame Workshop.

The actor was 85-years-old and suffered from Dystonia, a neurological movement disorder that causes involuntary muscle contractions, cramps and other symptoms.

Spinney had been with “Sesame Street” since the program’s premiere in 1969. He recently stepped down from his role after portraying the eight-foot two-inch bird for nearly 50 years.

“Since 1969, Caroll’s kind and loving view of the world helped shape and define Sesame Street. His enormous talent and outsized heart were perfectly suited to playing the larger-than-life yellow bird who brought joy to countless fans of all ages around the world, and his lovably cantankerous grouch gave us all permission to be cranky once in a while. In these characters, Caroll Spinney gave something truly special to the world," the post said.

Spinney was awarded five Daytime Emmy Awards for his role on “Sesame Street” and received a lifetime achievement award from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in 2006.

"With deepest admiration, Sesame Workshop is proud to carry his legacy – and his beloved characters – into the future. Our hearts go out to his beloved wife, Debra, and all of his children and grandchildren. We will miss him dearly.”