Palm Bay police search for missing 76-year-old woman with dementia

PALM BAY, Fla. – The Palm Bay Police Department placed a Silver Alert for Kerine M. Morgan, 76, Sunday morning.

According to officials, Morgan was last seen Saturday night on 990 U.S. Highway 1 in Micco, FL.

Investigators said Morgan was trying to return to Palm Bay but was unable to find her way home.

Morgan is said to be driving a silver Buick LaSabre with Florida tag Z004AQ.

Officers said Morgan is diagnosed with dementia and diabetes.

Morgan was last seen wearing a black and white polka dot shirt, black skirt and black shoes.

Officials said Morgan wears prescription glasses and dentures, and has medium length black hair.

If you have any details on her whereabouts you are asked to immediately contact your local authorities and the Palm Bay Police Department by calling 321-952-3456.