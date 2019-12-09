Snow, no, no! Walmart Christmas sweater features Santa with cocaine

Some Christmas sweaters just don’t spread holiday cheer.

Walmart has apologized for selling an adults-only Christmas sweater showing Santa with cocaine on its Canadian website, according to the New York Post.

The holiday sweater has been removed from its site along with other risqué sweater options after it went viral and people called the company out on social media.

The sweater features the phrase “Let it snow” with Santa behind three rows of a white substance.

“These sweaters, sold by a third-party seller on Walmart.ca, do not represent Walmart’s values and have no place on our website,” a spokesperson told the Global News Canada. “We have removed these products from our marketplace. We apologize for any unintended offense this may have caused.”

The product’s description said, “It’s white, powdery and the best snow comes from South America. That’s bad news for jolly old St. Nick, who lives far away in the North Pole. That’s why Santa really likes to savor the moment when he gets his hands on some quality, grade A, Colombian snow. He packs it in perfect lines on his coffee table and then takes a big whiff to smell the high quality aroma of the snow.”

According to the New York Post, the other risqué sweater involved Santa with his pants off, roasting his “chestnuts” by the fireplace.