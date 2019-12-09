Student found with loaded gun at Jones High School, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 16-year-old student was arrested Monday after he was found with a loaded handgun at Jones High School, according to Orlando police.

According to the Orlando Police Department, another student and school staff members told School Resource Officer Ossie Battle the teenager was believed to have a magazine containing ammunition at school.

Officer Battle immediately began investigating and conducted a search of the student, who was found with the loaded gun, police said.

The student was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on school property and possession of a concealed weapon, according to police. He was taken to a juvenile assessment center, police said.

In a call sent to parents, Jones High School Principal Allison Kirby said the student will also be disciplined, according to the school’s code of conduct.

“Disciplinary action will be handed out according to the code of student conduct, which may include expulsion and arrest," Kirby said.

Kirby said the weapon was at no time displayed or used in a threatening manner.

The Orlando Police Department praised the school resource officer for his quick actions, as well as the student who reported the incident to the officer.

“We would like to thank Officer Battle for his quick action in securing the safety of the students at Jones High School. The Orlando Police Department would like to commend the student witness for seeing something and saying something,” a spokesperson with the Orlando Police Department said. “This is an excellent example of the security that can be accomplished with students, police and school administration work hand in hand to ensure a safe and positive learning environment is maintained.”