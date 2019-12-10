Kennedy Space Center trash recycling project launching on Blue Origin rocket

Blue Origin will launch a Kennedy Space Center-based trash recycling project, known as OSCAR, on Tuesday to the edge of space from the company’s West Texas launch site.

The reusable New Shepard rocket and its capsule are slated for a 9:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. CT) liftoff, however, Blue Origin officials say weather conditions may delay the launch time.

The launch marks the 9th commercial payload for New Shepard and it will be flying the company’s 100th customer payload inside the space capsule.

One of those payloads will be the Orbital Syngas/Commodity Augmentation Reactor, or OSCAR, project developed by Dr. Annie Meier and others at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

The technology behind OSCAR could help deep space exploration, by transforming trash into necessary supplies including methane, according to Meier.

“On a long-duration space mission, astronauts will be producing trash that will fill up in their spacecraft the OSCAR project is a critical step to reusing and repurposing everything that we launch into space,” Meier said in a March NASA video. “We’re looking to convert that waste into useful products and commodities for long-duration missions.”

The OSCAR project recently underwent a drop-test at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, Ohio which allowed the researchers behind the project to see how OSCAR would fair in micro-gravity. The New Shepard flight will provide a few minutes of microgravity time to test the technology further.

New Shepard will also carry some student art experiments as part of a collaboration with the band OK Go, a Columbia University-led experiment studying the impacts of low-gravity on cell biology and thousands of postcards from children around the world, according to Blue Origin.

The launch will stream live on BlueOrigin.com.

Blue Origin is preparing New Shepard to launch commercial astronauts in the near future, according to the company led by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos. Each paying customer will have a large window next to their seat to enjoy the views of Earth during their spaceflight.

Blue Origin's crew capsule cabin with large windows and large seats.

“As we move towards verifying New Shepard for human spaceflight we are continuing to mature the safety and reliability of the vehicle,” Blue Origin said in a news release ahead of the launch.

Meanwhile, in Florida, work continues at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station where Blue Origin is preparing Launch Complex 36 for the launch of its mega-rocket New Glenn.

Blue Origin plans to begin launching its reusable New Glenn rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in early 2021.

Learn more about New Shepard and its launch capabilities in the graphic below: