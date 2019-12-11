Florida man shows up ‘buck naked’ to undercover sex sting, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man was “buck naked” when he showed up to the front door of a home where an undercover sex sting operation was being conducted, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Records show Rodney Davis was one of 124 people arrested during Operation Santa’s Naughty List, which targeted prostitutes, child predators and johns during a six-day period.

As part of the operation, deputies said they used internet advertisements to arrange meetings between suspects and undercover detectives.

Judd said Davis was among the 46 people accused of trying to meet a prostitute for sex.

Video from the undercover operation shows Davis was nude when he arrived at the undercover location.

“This guy walked up to the front door of this home in a neighborhood on a cool evening buck naked. Now if you don’t know the difference in naked and buck naked, buck naked means you’re not even wearing your socks. He didn’t have a stitch of clothes on but he was carrying a shirt, I guess in case of an emergency. He walked into the house, he was proud of himself - that’s up for debate,” Judd said.

Davis was arrested on charges of soliciting a prostitute and possessing Viagra without a prescription.

Judd said the main objective of the operation was to identify victims of human trafficking. Five of the women who responded to the online ads are believed to be victims of human trafficking and two more were provided services.

“I in my heart believe that every one of these prostitutes at some point in their lives were a victim of human trafficking if, in fact, they’re not currently a victim of human trafficking,” Judd said.

Judd also noted that 65% of the johns arrested said they’re married. He had a word of advice for the suspects’ wives.

“You might want to go to the doctor and get tested because it’s probably not the first time they’ve done it,” Judd said.

