Long-awaited homeless shelter opens in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – It’s been several years since the groundbreaking of the First Step Shelter in Daytona Beach. On Wednesday, officials held an opening ceremony at the location at 3889 W. International Speedway Boulevard.

The 15,000 square foot facility has taken years to open after several leadership and financial issues.

The shelter was supposed to be fully complete by August, but over the last year, the completion date was pushed back due to construction work.

First Step Shelter was funded by the city of Daytona Beach and Volusia County.

Daytona Beach Mayor Derek Henry is the president of the First Step Shelter board and said the project was truly a community effort.

“What it does is it gives anyone who walks and wants to graduate from this condition because this is not a Holiday Inn, this is a place where you can come if you’re addicted to drugs or alcohol or if you cant find a job you can work toward solving those problems,” Henry said.

The shelter will be able to host about 120 people and is equipped with a full kitchen and a medical facility.

Doors will open to the homeless on Monday, Dec. 16.