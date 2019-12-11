Naked Florida man arrested on stalking charge, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man who violated a no-contact order by repeatedly leaving a woman voicemails was naked when he was taken into custody Tuesday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Larry Tague, 64, was initially arrested Dec. 6 on a domestic violence battery charge and as part of his pretrial conditions, he was ordered to not have any contact with the victim.

On Monday, Tague called the woman 23 times, left 14 voicemails and sent her an email, records show.

“If you’ve ever loved me, you would help me," Tague said in one voicemail, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said they went to Tague’s home around 3 a.m. Tuesday and when Tague came to the front door, he was naked with a silver revolver behind his back. There was also a rifle leaning up against a nearby wall, records show.

A perimeter was established and authorities said they tried to get Tague to exit the home, but he refused.

Deputies said Tague was arrested later that day after deputies arrived to the home and his brother said he was walking around the home naked with several guns nearby.

Announcements were made ordering Tague to exit the home and when he did, he was naked, according to a news release. He was arrested on an aggravated stalking charge.

Deputies said several guns were found at the home.