Orange County man claims gun range he worked for gave his kids lead poisoning

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County man claims the gun range he worked for gave his kids lead poisoning.

A federal lawsuit shows the Occupational Safety and Health Administration said they found three times the allowable lead levels inside the Shooting Range Gallery on 39th Street in Orlando when the matter was brought to their attention in 2016.

Court records show the worker was fired when he brought the issue to management’s attention.

They also show the shooting range and OSHA have agreed to a settlement.

The owners of the range are required to pay $30,000.

According to court documents, $15,000 will go to the former worker's back-pay and $15,000 will be paid in damages.

Court records show the owners are also required to educate their workers on their rights, including the right to report violations.