Veteran’s Voice: U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Shane Johnson

“Ever since I was young, I wanted to be part of the Marine Corp” starts Corporal Shane Johnson’s story of how service was an escape for him from a Gulf-coast small town in Florida. He focused on advancing his career and describes how a motorcycle accident disrupted this plan. Watch Johnson’s story and how he transitioned into civilian life after rehabilitation.

Veteran’s Voice allows our community’s heroes to be candid about the daily challenges while serving the United States of America and after their service. If you are a veteran and would like to tell your story, contact us today.