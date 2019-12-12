Bear hunting could be added to FWC’s bear management plan down the line

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission approved the bear management plan on Wednesday.

FWC said staff will continue to promote the use of bear-resistant trash cans and removing bears that pose a safety threat.

Officials posted a video of three different types of bear-resistant trash cans they use.

At this time there is no proposed hunt, according to FWC.

Bear hunting could be added to FWC’s plan down the line, according to officials.

The FWC said staff will continue to educate the public about human-bear conflict and population management.