Winter Garden church helps pay medical debt for 2,000 families

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – A Winter Garden church is working with a medical debt company to help 2,000 families abolish millions of dollars of medical debt.

Santa's helpers at Mosaic Church are giving the local families a present that won't fit underneath the Christmas tree.

“There’s debt that people can’t pay and you’re getting it (forgiven),” said Renaut van der Riet, the lead pastor of Mosaic Church.

He said during this season of giving, church leaders decided they wanted to help those in need. The church is paying off millions of dollars of medical debt for local families.

"What better way to do that than to find people who are in debt by circumstances they didn't bring upon themselves, that don't have the capacity to pay and because we do, we can," van der Riet said.

The church is working with the company RIP Medical Debt to help forgive the bills. The church donated $27,000 from its budget, which will turn into $2.7 million of medical debt paid off.

"Essentially we have a 100 fold impact for the amount of money we can press into the community on this particular issue," van der Riet said.

Officials from Mosaic Church don’t know which families will receive the give, but van der Riet knows this will have a huge impact on the community.

He said they want to help and give back to those in need.

“This is one of the greatest messages of the Bible and it’s something we want to live out and not just say we believe,” van der Riet said.

Church leaders said families who will have their debt paid off will find out sometime early next year.

