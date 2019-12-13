Florida man wearing plastic bag as T-shirt accused of running from deputies

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man placed a bag over his head and wore it as if it were a T-shirt while a deputy was chasing him, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they originally attempted to arrest 25-year-old Anthony Mobley around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday when they received an alert that a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Eustis was in Flagler County.

Authorities said they arrived at a Shell gas station on Boulder Rock Drive and saw Mobley getting fuel but when they attempted a traffic stop on Interstate 95, he sped away.

Stop sticks were successfully used in Bunnell and when the vehicle was no longer operable, Mobley ran out and into the wood line, according to a news release.

Records show a perimeter was set up but deputies were unable to find Mobley, they did, however, find his clothing.

Deputies said they issued a be on the lookout for Mobley and posted his picture to social media, which prompted tips from the public.

Mobley was spotted on State Road 11 around 11 a.m. Wednesday and a perimeter was set up once again, but deputies were unable to find Mobley in the heavily wooded area, according to authorities.

Around 1 p.m. Thursday, deputies said they received a report of a man wearing only boxers walking along State Road 11.

Deputies said Mobley was carrying a white bag over his shoulder, but when he saw authorities, he ran deeper into the woods and put the bag over his head to wear it as if it were a T-shirt.

Body camera video shows Mobley was lying in standing water when deputies caught up to him.

“You move, you’re gonna get Tazed,” the deputy told him. “You understand?”

Mobley complained of being dehydrated.

“Can I drink this water, bro?” he asked.

The deputy offered him some water in his vehicle.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said he’s glad Mobley is in custody.

“If you steal a vehicle and need gas, Flagler County isn’t the right place to stop,” Staly said. “This guy was on the run from us for over 34 hours but we knew with the community’s help and good police work we would find him. Now he has a room at the Green Roof Inn. If he’d checked in sooner, he might not be so tired.”

He thanked members of the public for their help in locating Mobley.

“This is another example of the community seeing something and saying something. Thank you to the community for calling in tips and to our deputies for not giving up until he was in jail,” Staly said.

Mobley was arrested on charges of resisting an officer without violence and violation of probation. Records show he also has active warrants out of Volusia County.