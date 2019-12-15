Amber Alert issued for missing kids in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 6-year-old and 5-year-old from Jacksonville.

Authorities are looking for 6-year-old Braxton Williams and 5-year-old Bri’ya Williams, who were last seen in the area of the 1000 block of West Beaver Street in Jacksonville, authorities said.

Contributed photo.

Braxton Williams was last seen wearing a red sweater with blue jeans and Bri’ya Williams was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with black leggings, authorities said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.