Deputies say they know who fatally shot Boone High student

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies said Wednesday, one year after a Boone High student was fatally shot while walking to school, that they know who killed the 15-year-old boy.

According to officials, Alejandro Vargas Martinez was gunned down the morning of Dec. 18, 2018 near Waldo Street and Kaley Avenue.

“Everyday it’s hard to believe that my nephew is gone,” Martinez’s aunt, Dolka Martinez said. “But i’m also grateful he had a spirit like no other.”

Days after the crime, Orange County deputies released surveillance video that showed a four-door sedan making a U-turn in a residential area before the shooting happened.

Officials said Wednesday during a news conference that the silver Mitsubishi Lancer was stolen in downtown Orlando the day before the shooting and recovered Dec. 26.

“After the vehicle was recovered we identified two suspects, Denim Williams and Deandre Florence,” detectives said.

Deputies said 19-year-old Florence and 16-year-old Williams saw Martinez on his phone and got out of the car and robbed him. During the commission of the crime, Martinez was fatally shot, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

About seven months after the shooting, court documents were released that linked Florence to the crime, however, Wednesday marked the first time that authorities publicly indicated that he was involved in the shooting.

Florence claims he’s not connected to the crime.

Florence is in the Orange County Jail on a felony murder charge in connection with an unrelated case in which he and Williams are accused of trying to rob Curtis Fulcher of his cellphone. Records show that during that robbery, Fulcher fatally shot Williams.

Authorities said they are taking their time with the investigation in order to create the best case possible for trial. Florence is not currently facing charges in Martinez’s death.

“We’re working with the state attorney’s office to put the best case possible for prosecution,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.