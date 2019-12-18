Marion deputies search for man accused of stealing money from Toys For Tots

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for the man accused of stealing money from Toys For Tots.

Deputies said Justin Enrique Lopez, 30, is wanted for theft.

The Sheriff’s Office said Lopez is accused of stealing cash from the Toys For Tots donation box at a Papa John’s location.

“Now, most people would put money in the charity box but no, not Justin. See what Justin does is reaches into the box and pulls out money and puts it in his pocket. We need this guy who likes to steal joy from children off the streets,” the Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

Anyone with information about Lopez is asked to call deputies at 352-368-7867.