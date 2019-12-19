Students go on shopping spree during A Gift For Teaching’s 8th Annual Grant A Wish event

ORLANDO, Fla. – Some lucky students are sorting through many shopping carts full of gifts from A Gift For Teaching’s 8th Annual Grant A Wish Event.

Out of more than 80 students nominated by their teachers, it came down to three selected for the free shopping spree at A Gift For Teaching’s school supply store.

This year, the three students came from Pinewood Elementary, Ocoee Middle and Colonial High.

Dshae, Chalaya and Kevin won based on their excellence in character, leadership and academics.

Each student had five minutes to load up as many carts as possible with toys, clothes, candy, movies, games and school supplies.

“It’s going to be good because I got a lot of stuff for other people, before I couldn’t get stuff, people gonna be happy,” Chalaya said

Each student also received gift cards, goodie bags and baskets from sponsors like Universal Orlando, Tupperware Brands, Publix, CiCi’s Pizza, Crayola Experience, Walmart and Holiday Inn Club Vacations.

Colonial High teacher Rachel Minnear, who nominated Kevin, said he chose to get items for his family members and peers.

“That’s just how humble he is, how generous he is, how important he is to the community here at (Orange County Public Schools), how much he shines to all the other Grenadiers at Colonial High School,” she said.

A special note: A Gift For Teaching is doubling its gift match for the rest of 2019. Every $1 donation gift now through Dec. 31will count for $20 instead of $10.

