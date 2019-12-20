2 teens charged in Daytona Beach murder

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Daytona Beach Police said two teens are facing charges for the murder of 18-year-old Eric Gordon.

Shyheem William Rainge, 17, is facing charges of first-degree murder.

Selvina Marlissa Bernard, 16, is also facing charges of first-degree murder.

Police said officers responded to the area around Campbell Middle School after complaints of gunshots around 9:39 p.m. on Nov. 23.

Investigators said officers found Gordon slumped over in the driver’s seat of a car with a gunshot wound to his head.

Gordon was transported to the Halifax Health Medical Center, according to police.

He died at the hospital around 1 a.m. on Nov. 24, according to investigators.

Officers said through investigative techniques the State Attorney’s Officers determined Range and Bernard were responsible for Gordon’s murder.

Investigators said Bernard’s warrant was served on Dec. 20 at the Volusia County Department of Juvenile Justice.

She was in custody for an unrelated matter, according to investigators.

Rainge was arrested on Dec. 20 by U.S. Marshals in Fayetteville, Georgia.