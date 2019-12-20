Florida’s Fourth Estate: Former Miss America reveals pageant secrets

ORLANDO, Fla. – On this edition of Florida's Fourth Estate we interview former Miss America Ericka Dunlap.

She’s the only African American woman to ever win Miss Florida. Dunlap reveals the gritty secrets to winning a pageant crown and her opinion of pageants shedding the swimsuit competition.

Also, this week’s “Floridiot of the Week” wins the creepy crown. He showed up to a police sting buck naked.

In the spirit of giving, one Florida church pays off millions of dollars in medical debt for strangers.