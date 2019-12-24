Man hands out marijuana in downtown St. Pete ‘because it’s Christmas,’ police say

ST. PETERSBERG, Fla. – A man said he handed out marijuana to people in a Florida city “because it’s Christmas,” according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Police said they were called to the downtown area around 11:30 p.m. Saturday after witnesses reported seeing a man, later identified as 67-year-old Richard Spurrier, handing out marijuana to multiple people.

When officers approached Spurrier, they said they noticed he had marijuana “shake” and a small amount of marijuana hanging off his right sleeve.

Spurrier admitted to handing out the marijuana and said he did it, “because it’s Christmas,” according to the affidavit.

A prescription bottle, a bag containing 45 grams of marijuana, a glass pipe with marijuana residue on it and a digital scale were found in Spurrier’s backpack, records show.

Spurrier was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He has since been released from the Pinellas County Jail.