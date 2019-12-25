Pets killed in DeLand house fire on Christmas Eve
Foul play not suspected
DeLAND, Fla. – Multiple pets were killed but no people were injured when a home caught on fire Christmas Eve, according to the Volusia County Fire Rescue.
The fire was reported around 5 p.m. on Wilmhurt Lane in DeLand, according to investigators.
Photos and videos from the scene show a white home with charring near at least two of the windows.
First responders said foul play is not suspected.
