Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Palm Cay area of Marion County

Michelle Ganley, Digital Content Team Managing Editor, Graham Media Group

The scene of the incident Wednesday (Dec. 25, 2019). (Photo courtesy of the Marion County Sheriff's Office)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Sheriff’s deputies and detectives in Marion County are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the area of Palm Cay, investigators said Wednesday.

Authorities responded to a 911 call and a person pointed a gun at the responding deputies, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

All deputies involved are uninjured, officials said.

