Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Palm Cay area of Marion County

(Photo courtesy of the Marion County Sheriff's Office)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Sheriff’s deputies and detectives in Marion County are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the area of Palm Cay, investigators said Wednesday.

Authorities responded to a 911 call and a person pointed a gun at the responding deputies, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

All deputies involved are uninjured, officials said.

