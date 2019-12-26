Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Palm Cay area of Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Sheriff’s deputies and detectives in Marion County are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the area of Palm Cay, investigators said Wednesday.
Authorities responded to a 911 call and a person pointed a gun at the responding deputies, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation is ongoing.
All deputies involved are uninjured, officials said.
