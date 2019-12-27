Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigating deputy-involved shooting

POLK COUNTY,Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the area of Congress Avenue in Auburndale.

Investigators said no deputies were injured.

The suspect was rushed to a local hospital, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The name of the suspect has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.