Seminole County deputies searching for missing 21-year-old man

Luke Schmaus went missing Saturday afternoon

Contributed photo (Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

SEMINOLE COUNTY – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man that went missing Saturday afternoon.

Deputies are searching for 21-year-old Luke Schmaus, who was last seen in Longwood and has mental illnesses, deputies said.

Schmaus is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts, deputies said.

If anyone has any information on where Schmaus is, please call 911.

