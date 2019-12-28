Seminole County deputies searching for missing 21-year-old man

SEMINOLE COUNTY – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man that went missing Saturday afternoon.

Deputies are searching for 21-year-old Luke Schmaus, who was last seen in Longwood and has mental illnesses, deputies said.

Schmaus is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts, deputies said.

If anyone has any information on where Schmaus is, please call 911.